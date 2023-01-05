A TOWN council has objected to a local person’s plan to run a dog grooming service from their garden shed.
In her application to Cornwall Council, the resident of Ash Park Terrace on Station Road in Liskeard explains that she hopes to convert her existing 16 square metre shed to run the business.
Liskeard Town Council said it had concerns about the access from the site onto Station Road, the potential obstruction to access for the emergency services, and the impact of the dog grooming activity on the neighbours.
The nine properties on Ash Park Terrace have vehicular access via a private lane which is narrow.
A turning circle was built to enable all the residents to turn around and avoid reversing onto Station Road, and concerns were raised by a couple of the neighbours that any visiting customers might block the turning circle.
But in her submission to Cornwall Council, the applicant states that she would be grooming a maximum of three dogs in any one day and that she would be travelling to collect the dogs and bring them back herself — so there would be no customers coming and going to the site.
Cornwall Council’s planning department is due to make a decision on the proposal by January 19. See reference PA22/09706.