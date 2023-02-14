“This follows graffiti discovered in the Priory Park toilets on Friday, February 11. Vandalism costs the Town Council time and money to put right, adversely impacting on the community. Thankfully, our facilities team were on hand to clean the graffiti but there is always some residue and sometimes it is not possible to completely remove. In the coming months Bodmin Town Council will be producing and releasing a report on the cost of vandalism to the Town Council and therefore the public purse.