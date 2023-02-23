By Scarlett Hills-Brooks
Liskeard Town Council held a second planning meeting to discuss the events of the King’s Coronation.
During the meeting on Monday, February 13, Mayor of Liskeard Councillor Simon Cassidy advised that no further information was available from the Palace regarding event timings.
However there were a number of possible local events and activities to elaborate on.
The starting time of the Drumhead Service held by the British Legion is yet to be confirmed. The parade which will take place on Sunday, May 7, is anticipated to begin at 11am. The Town Crier, councillors and public are welcome to attend the parade.
There was confirmation from Stuart Houghton, Liskeard Lions, that their afternoon tea would be from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, May 7. The Lions were also liaising with Cornwall Council and have submitted an events notice. Their projected costs were anticipated to be £1,000 for transport, approximately. It was discussed that they would charge £6 per head for refreshments plus other ancillary costs. However, the Lions difficulty was in knowing how many people to cater for and are basing their numbers on the Public Hall capacity of 150. A marquee must be used for the elderly and families in the gardens. The Lions have all their permissions done, and are now working on the details.
During the meeting the screening of the Coronation events was discussed. It was thought that some of the town’s pubs would be screening the events.
The British Legion will be holding a BBQ and cream tea whilst screening the Coronation which anyone can attend.
Lin Moore, Traders Association, would discuss with the traders about opening over the bank holiday and Rachel Bennett, Churches Together in Liskeard, advised that she had received no feedback regarding the church services and that it would be best to liaise with them direct.
During the last meeting there was a discussion regarding having a two day music event. However, it was illustrated that if an event was to be held on Saturday afternoon and evening in Westbourne Gardens it will need significant funding, security and a vast amount of volunteer support.
Permission would need to be sought and an event notice would soon need to be submitted to Cornwall Council.
It was also said that: “Time is short for organising such a large event.”
It was reported that the event would need to have a headline act to bring visitors. Liskeard Radio are willing to bring a DJ and assist with the event, but not be the lead organiser of it. Mike Allsopp, Liskeard Radio, would speak to the Liskeard Radio directors.
Stuart Houghton, Liskeard Lions, commented that the first aid cover alone for the Ploughman’s festival was in excess of £900 and that donation buckets do not bring in much towards the event costs. The Ploughman’s group run the bar themselves using sale or return from Cornish Orchards and Beer Cellar as suppliers.
Some of the group are personal licence holders. The bar facilities may have to go out to tender, depending on whether an organisation takes on running the event. Again, this could need volunteers. It was noted that an organisation could possibly receive a grant, but the town council would need to obtain three quotes if it leads the event.
Cllr Cassidy agreed to speak to Liskeard Radio and Alastair Doyle at Event Services to build up an idea of costs and then take it to the full council meeting for permission to use the council’s reserves. He would then put out a call for volunteers.
Stuart Houghton queried whose insurance would be needed. Cllr Yvette Hayward confirmed that if the town council were the lead organisation their insurance would cover what was their responsibility. The insurance company would need any event Risk Assessed and checked with them. Each organisation would need their own insurance.
The town illuminations were then discussed. Alastair Doyle, Event Services, advised that lighting the clock was easy but he would need a more detailed look at Webbs House and using a high powered projector. It was also important to remember that it is a residential building. Previously when projection mapping onto Webbs House had been looked at it proved difficult and costly. Lin, Traders Association, asked about search lights. Alastair, Event Services, said that the weather could be a problem with them and their effectiveness.
It was said that Alastair will look into costings for red, white and blue lighting onto Webbs House and a search light. LED lighting of the clock will be investigated, but checked with the facilities manager for what is possible. The facilities committee had recently turned down the funding of such permanent LED lighting.
The final topic of the meeting fell to the bunting and flags. Lin, Traders Association, advised that there was enough bunting to cover the town.
Cllr Cassidy would speak to Lights Up to see if they can put the bunting up.