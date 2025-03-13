A planning application for permission in principle to build nine homes in St Ann’s Chapel has been discussed by Calstock Parish Council.
The council decided it had “no material considerations to object” to the application at its full council meeting on Tuesday, March 4, but did nonetheless note some reservations.
The planning application will be decided by Cornwall Council at a later date.
The parish council stated: “Whilst the parish council can find no material considerations to object to this application, it is noted that – in line with Cornwall Council’s Interim Policy Position Statement – no evidence has been submitted that demonstrates the proposal meets local housing need and is deliverable.
“There are also concerns about the pressure on local infrastructure: in particular the sewage system and water run off and contamination of land. The site is also close to a working quarry.”
The development proposal is for up to nine bungalows, ranging from one to three bedrooms with parking and modest gardens, according to the application’s heritage statement. Permission to build on the land adjacent to All Saints Park is being sought by Petroc Court Developments Ltd.
This is for outline permission, while the second stage of the planning application is to approve the detailed design.
This application seeks to build on part of a larger site off Old Mine Lane where planning permission was refused in 2019 for outline permission for 21 houses.
The Cornish World Heritage Site Office opposed that application and is repeating its opposition to this latest application, saying: “Whilst the scale of development has been reduced the impacts upon the WHS still remain of concern in that it represents the further creep of development that has occurred on the adjacent plots and that has had a deleterious impact to this section of the WHS landscape.”
They say, if permitted, “it would substantially lower the ability of the local planning authority (Local Planning Authority) to resist further development here, as has been aptly demonstrated by the recent and ongoing developments directly adjacent to this site.”
Consultee NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board regards the proposed development as having a significant impact on the services of GP practices within the local area and is asking for “appropriate levels of mitigation” for the development.
NHS Kernow is looking for agreement on a planning obligation towards the provision of additional capacity for the Tamar Valley Health site in Gunnislake as they say, the cumulative impact of development in Callington means a lack of capacity at the local health centre.
Revised targets in the National Planning Policy Framework issued in December 2024 are putting additional pressure on local authorities, with housing targets in most areas doubled, and Cornwall Council unable to “demonstrate a five-year housing land supply”.