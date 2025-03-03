COUNCIL chiefs are recommending transferring a package of heritage assets in the Duchy to a charity.
Cornwall Council proposes to devolve East Pentire headland and car park in Newquay, Castle an Dinas in Ludgvan, Penzance, land at Warbstow Bury in Launceston as well as Prince of Wales and Houseman’s Engine House at Minions to Cornwall Heritage Trust for £1.
Vicky Fraser, the service director for connectivity and environment in a report, said: “Cornwall Council is committed to a policy of devolution and decentralisation, focused on a goal that there are benefits to assets and services being better managed and delivered at a local or specialist level.
“The council was approached by Cornwall Heritage Trust to consider the devolution of a package of heritage assets across Cornwall.
“The trust is an established landowner and manager of significant heritage assets. Established in 1985, the Trust now owns 16 sites across Cornwall, bringing many back into good and publicly accessible condition from a status on the heritage at risk register.
“Through detailed analysis of the opportunities and benefits of this proposal, both financially and in supporting council and local priorities, work has been progressed in partnership to finalise the proposal for the package.
“It is anticipated that the sites will all transfer on a freehold basis and the rationale for freehold transfer is to provide long term protection over these nationally important assets, however for estate management reasons it is possible that Castle an Dinas may need to be transferred on a long lease basis.
“It also gives the trust the opportunity to seek grants only available to them where they are freehold landowners.
“In addition to the intended significant community benefits achieved through the transfer of the sites to specialist management, the successful delivery of the transfer represents a solution to a long-term issue of a closed visitor centre at Houseman’s Engine House, which requires significant investment to reopen.”
“We know that the trust has a successful track record, and this proposal builds on the recent successful transfer of Lamanna Chapel, Hannafore, Looe to the trust previously.”
Cornwall councillors in the wards where the assets are situated have backed the plans.
Cllr Louis Gardner, the Cornwall councillor for Newquay Central and Pentire, said: “I’m in support of the recommendation.
“This car park is extremely sensitive and has seen significant issues in the past two years with overnight parking, extended stay of campers and antisocial behaviour.
“A proper management strategy must be completed before the transfer which should include enforcement measures such as automatic number plate recognition and/or height barriers.”
Cllr Linda Taylor, who represents St Ives East, Lelant and Carbis Bay, which covers Castle an Dinas, said she was “happy to agree to the recommendation.”
Cllr Phil Seeva, the Cornwall councillor for St Cleer and Menheniot, said he was happy to support the proposal to transfer the Prince of Wales and Houseman’s Engine House at Minions.
He said: “The Heritage Centre is a great asset, but only if it is open.
“Whilst the council has no action plan or viable route forward to reopen it the heritage trust does and this will continue to be for the people of Cornwall.”
Cllr Barry Jordan, the Cornwall councillor for Camelford and Boscastle, said he was “delighted” the heritage trust is prepared to take over the land at Warbstow Bury.
Newquay Town Council made an expression of interest in the Pentire Headland and car park during the consultation process, but the heritage trust has been deemed as the “preferred partner.”
Ms Fraser said: “Through the consultation process an expression of interest in the Pentire Headland and car park was made by Newquay Town Council.
“The two business cases have been appraised against pre-determined criteria which was shared with both parties.
“The trust was the higher scoring party and has consequently been chosen as the preferred partner to transfer these assets to
Cllr Gardner added: “I strongly support the transfer of Pentire Headland car park from Cornwall Council to the Cornwall Heritage Trust.
“This transfer will provide a sustainable source of income that will directly contribute to the protection and maintenance of Cornwall’s historic sites, ensuring they remain accessible for future generations.
“Cornwall Heritage Trust is dedicated to preserving the county’s rich cultural heritage. By acquiring and managing Pentire Headland car park, they would gain a reliable revenue stream that could be reinvested into key heritage sites across Cornwall.
“This includes maintaining historic landmarks, funding conservation projects, and improving visitor experiences at locations that define Cornwall’s unique identity.
“The car park at Pentire Headland is a valuable asset, given its proximity to popular coastal paths and tourist attractions.
“Cornwall Heritage Trust can implement modern, efficient parking enforcement measures to maximise revenue while ensuring fair and sustainable use of the space.
“Options such as automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology, pay-by-phone systems, and contactless payment terminals can help streamline operations, reduce misuse, and enhance accessibility.
“Additionally, clear signage and communication with visitors will ensure that enforcement is fair, transparent, and encourages responsible parking.
“This must all be done in close co-operation with the Pentire Residents’ Association.
“By securing the future of this car park under the management of Cornwall Heritage Trust, we are not only protecting an important local resource but also enabling the trust to continue its vital work across the Duchy.
“This initiative will provide long-term financial stability for Cornwall’s heritage, ensuring that key sites are preserved, celebrated, and enjoyed for generations to come.
“For these reasons, I have full support for the transfer of Pentire Headland car park from Cornwall Council to Cornwall Heritage Trust and I thank all involved at Cornwall Council for this forward-looking approach.”
An option available to the council is to transfer some of the sites to the trust and the Pentire sites, Headland and car park, to Newquay Town Council as per its request.
Ms Fraser said: “This option will partially achieve the objectives of the council and Trust; however, it will not be financially viable for the Trust and it may present implications by working in a piecemeal way.
“The Trust was the preferred tenderer through analysis of proposals conducted in summer 2024.
“This may also lead to the Trust not being able to take on further sites and does not take advantage of the opportunity that the Trust will have to deal with parking compliance in ways that local authorities cannot.
“This option poses the risk that if the Trust was able to proceed on this basis, the Trust may fail, the strategic partnership is not realised, and the sites full into disrepair and/or ownership is returned back to the local authority.”