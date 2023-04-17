Like lots of businesses, Tindle Newspapers, the owner of The Cornish Times, the Cornish & Devon Post Series and Voice Newspapers, has changed dramatically over the last few years.
Tindle is evolving to become a multimedia business offering local news websites, social media and digital channels as well as hyperlocal newspapers holding our communities together.
Now we need enthusiastic individuals to join our commercial sales teams.
In the last year we have relaunched all of our websites - and we are proud to deliver local news to more than 1 million people every month.
We are looking for enthusiastic commercial account managers to help their local business communities grow and spread their messages across our digital and print platforms.
Our commercial team members are responsible for listening to our customers’ ideas before bringing them to life across our digital and print products.
We build trusting, long-term, successful relationships with our customers – just like we’ve been doing since our founder set up our business in the 1950s.
All of our roles are hybrid, with some office time and some home working, plus time in the field meeting customers. We are happy to be flexible on hours for the right person. Enthusiasm and attitude are far more important to us than previous experience, so why not contact us today?
Tindle Newspapers is a privately-owned family-run company that is proud to be a part of the thriving communities we serve.
We look forward to working with you.