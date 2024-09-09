COUNCILLORS have been told that the predicted cost of building a new accessible lift bridge at Par Railway Station has jumped by more than £1-million.
The bridge, being planned as part of the £56.8-million Mid-Cornwall Metro scheme, is now expected to cost up to £5-million rather than the previous estimate of £3.8-million.
Senior Cornwall Council officer Phil Mason told members of the council’s scrutiny committee: “It’s everybody’s desire to get that bridge built.”
He said that if the cost of the bridge could not be fully covered by the Mid-Cornwall Metro scheme budget other funding would be looked for.