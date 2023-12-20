A RETIRED carpenter from Pensilva died from exposure to asbestos which he was exposed to while working at military bases and Government offices.
An inquest at Truro heard that Dennis O'Sullivan was exposed to the deadly asbestos dust between the 1950s and 1970s.
The 78 year old had worked on Army barracks in Aldershot, a military hospital in Cambridge, and on an HMRC building in Guildford, as well as carrying out other building works in London in the 1980s.
Dennis, who was also a lifelong smoker until he was 70, died in January at his home in Higher Glen Park, Pensilva, Cornwall, from lung cancer due to asbestos exposure.
The senior Cornwall coroner Andrew Cox said he had an occupation which 'more likely than not exposed him to asbestos or asbestos dust' which caused or contributed to his death.
He returned a conclusion of death related to industrial disease.