Robin Tatam, chair of the Barbican Theatre Plymouth welcomed the trio, said: “We are thrilled that Claire and Laura will be joining the theatre. Claire brings a wealth of experience from the intersection of the creative industries and the social sector and Laura’s creative talent, performing arts and publicity experience will bring a fresh and exciting perspective to the space. We’re excited to build on our community and youth programmes and re-establish the theatre as a strong theatrical presence in Plymouth and beyond. We also can’t wait to welcome Connor as Patron, it’s a beautiful full circle moment.”