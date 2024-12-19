CHARITIES and organisations across Cornwall have benefitted to the tune of £60,000 this past year following the fantastic fundraising efforts of Young Farmers’ Clubs (YFC) from across the county.
The funds, which will go towards supporting numerous vital causes across the region, reflect the spirit of togetherness and generosity that defines Cornwall’s 20 YFC clubs.
Over the past 12 months, the organisation has united its members and supporters though a wide range of innovative initiatives such as charity auctions, sponsored challenges, bingo nights and, more recently, Christmas carols.
Such achievements have been praised by new Cornwall YFC county chair, Sophie Olds, who has taken on the lead role after six years as part of the federation’s officer team.
She now forms part of a first all-women executive committee, working alongside vice county chair, Beth Whell, of Lostwithiel Young Farmers Club, and Milly Bersey of Landrake Young Farmers Club as junior vice chair.
“This time of year is always exciting,” said Sophie. “All 20 of our clubs are celebrating what a fantastic 12 months they have had, whilst newly-elected club officers are keen to implement new ideas and continue to grow their club’s memberships.
“The new officer team are excited to lead the federation forwards over the next 12 months and we have lots of events planned, which I hope to see many of you at.”
In what has been a packed year of events, among the highlights were Lostwithiel members, Beth Whell and Libby Reynolds, securing volunteer places on the NFYFC travel programme to Nepal, whilst Marley Lamerton from Roche YFC was awarded a travel trip to Albania with Field Farm Tours Ltd.
There were Cornish representatives at the South West Area Competitions Day in Wiltshire, whilst the annual Royal Cornwall Show at Wadebridge again offered the perfect opportunity to highlight what local members do.
Looking ahead, Sophie insists 2025 promises to be just as busy, adding: “The forthcoming year will have a specific drive towards members participating in our wide range of competitions with emphasis on our speaking and performing arts competitions.
“The pantomime returns this year and we’re all excited to see what clubs produce with a particular drive on clubs working together for the greater gain of getting more members involved.”
Fundraising, though, will remain a key ingredient with three charities – Cornwall Blood Bikes, Cornwall Air Ambulance and Cornwall Federation of Young Farmers – set to be supported during the next 12 months.
“All three charities are very close to my heart and I know every penny we raise will help make a difference, whilst also keeping the money in our county,” continued Sophie. “2025 will be full of fun, learning and achievement at all levels, that I can promise you. Be it getting the cubicle ready for Royal Cornwall Show or the Rainbow Jelly set in time for rally; it’s all just so exciting.”
In 2024, sums of £7,000 were donated to The Sensory Trust and Sunrise Appeal, as well as £8,000 for the children’s ward at Treliske Hospital and £5,000 for Cancer Research UK.