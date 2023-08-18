Pubs and clubs across Cornwall will be able to open for Sunday’s (August 20) World Cup final between England and Spain after Cornwall Council and Devon & Cornwall Police agreed not to take enforcement action for any venue opening early for the big match.
Any venue with a licence to sell alcohol will be able to bring their permitted time forward to 10am on this one special occasion without fear of prosecution.
In a statement issued this morning, Cornwall Council said: “Cornwall Council has been asked by the Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Levelling up, Housing and Communities Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, to support our local pubs and venues to hold screenings of the final this Sunday, 20 August, 2023 when England will play in a football World Cup final for the first time since 1966. Kick-off is 11am BST.“
It is expected that many venues will be able to show the game within their usual opening hours and permitted hours for the sale of alcohol. However, there may be a few who require additional permission to do so if their licence has a later opening hour or later hour to start the sale of alcohol. While there is not sufficient time to request and consider extending hours for opening or sale of alcohol, Cornwall Council and Devon and Cornwall Police want to support local venues as suggested by the Government.
“That being the case if a venue already has a premises licence for consumption of alcohol on their premises and they open at 10am to serve alcohol, there will be no enforcement action taken, either by the council or the police, if their licence requires them to open later. All other licence conditions and restrictions remain in place and will be enforced. This includes the hours that sale of alcohol must end and the closing hours on the licence.”
Newquay footballer Katie Robinson, who plays for Brighton, will have her chance to play in the World Cup final this weekend. Katie was selected to be a part of the England squad and now stands as the youngest Lioness at 21 years old.
Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “It is a fantastic achievement to reach the World Cup final, and I am sure many residents and visitors will be looking forward to watching the big game on Sunday morning.
"Although it is too late to issue licences to allow our pubs and clubs to open, this is a sensible way forward, ensuring their businesses can benefit from the occasion, and so people can come together to enjoy the match together. I am delighted the police are supporting this move as well.
“Good luck to the team, you have already done us proud, and please know that the whole of Cornwall will be cheering you on when you take to the field on Sunday.”