ALL six of Cornwall’s new MPs have taken their oath of allegiance to the Crown in the House of Commons in both Cornish and English.
Before taking their seat in parliament members of the House of Commons must take an oath of allegiance to the Crown, which is called ‘swearing in’. Members can either swear in using a religious text or take a non-religious, solemn affirmation.
In 1997, Andrew George became the first MP to use the Cornish language in the Commons as part of his maiden speech.
The swearing-in reads: "I swear by Almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God."
In Cornish, this translates to: "My a de re Dhuw ollgallosek dell vedhav len ha perthi Omrians gwir dhe Y Vraster an Myghtern Charles, Y Heryon ha Sewyoryon, herwydh an Lagha. Duw re'm gweresso."
Below are clips of each of Cornwall’s new MPs as they take the oath - many of whom chose to read in Cornish as well as English.