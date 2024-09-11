Anna Gelderd, the newly elected Labour MP for South East Cornwall, also spoke. She said: “In the constituency I represent, local residents are being priced out and we don’t have the homes that we need. Earlier this summer, an elderly couple from Torpoint in my constituency, were forced to live apart for more than four months, both in their 90s, after an accident at their own home left one in hospital and a lack of suitable housing allowed them not to live together.