LIFESTYLE platform Muddy Stilettos has announced the local winners of its regional awards.
Each year, Muddy Stilettos sets out to find some of the best businesses in the country and highlights everything from bars to delis, and salons to yoga studios.
Now it has announced who is the cream of the crop across Cornwall.
A spokesperson from the organisation said: “The cocktail glasses were overflowing as the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024 romped to a close last week, having reached a mind-blowing 10-million people nationally over eight weeks and 515,000 votes cast.
“Now in their 11th year, we've always proudly run the Muddy Awards on the basis of being free for all businesses to take part and it's still as thrilling as ever to shine a light on brilliant lifestyle indies that make our lives so much more fun and vibrant.”
Having been whittled down from hundreds of entrants, businesses in our area have shined brightly and now the very best have been revealed.
Winners across the 21 categories in our area are:
- Best Arts, Culture and Theatre Venue - Penwith Gallery (St Ives)
- Best Beauty Salon/Clinic - Beautique (Newquay)
- Best Boutique Stay - Winnow, Beach Retreats (Watergate Bay, Newquay)
- Best Cafe - Shiva (Nansledan, Newquay)
- Best Casual Dining - Summer House (Perranporth)
- Best Destination Pub - The Plume of Feathers (Mitchell)
- Best Event Venue - The Barn at Pengelly (Trispen, Truro)
- Best Fitness Instructor- Jen Matthews, Be Fit Cornwall (St Ives)
- Best Florist - Jane Lawrence Flowers (Rock)
- Best Hair Salon- Marzipan (Truro)
- Best Hotel - Carbis Bay Hotel (Carbis Bay, St Ives)
- Best LIifestyle Store - Just Lily (St Ives)
- Best Local Food / Drink Producer - Sarah's Cake Shop (Looe)
- Best Restaurant - The Mulberry (Falmouth)
- Best Wine and Beer Specialist - Red Elephant Beer Cellar (Truro)
- Best Women’s Fashion / Accessories - Love of Lemons (Nansledan, Newquay)
- Best Yoga/Pilates Studio - Oceanflow Yoga (Newquay)