MUCH of Cornwall has been issued a yellow thunderstorm warning by the Met Office.
The warning, which is set to come into force today (July 12) from 2pm until 7pm, sees most of Cornwall pinned for ‘slow moving thunderstorms and torrential downpours’.
Despite much of the county expecting harsh conditions, the very northern coast has not been included in the Met Office’s predictions.
However, areas encompassed by the warning are told to expect spray and sudden flooding, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
The organisation also warns there is a small chance some communities could become cut off by flooded roads, and where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
They also suggest that there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost, and that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
A spokesperson explains: “While many places will see only small amounts of rain or remain dry, scattered showers are likely to become slow-moving and heavy from early this afternoon. Some torrential downpours are possible, bringing the risk of 15 to 30mm of rain in an hour, and as much as 40 to 60 mm in several hours for a few sites in the warning area. Hail and lightning may be additional hazards. “Showers should slowly ease during the evening.”