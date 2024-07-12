A spokesperson explains: “While many places will see only small amounts of rain or remain dry, scattered showers are likely to become slow-moving and heavy from early this afternoon. Some torrential downpours are possible, bringing the risk of 15 to 30mm of rain in an hour, and as much as 40 to 60 mm in several hours for a few sites in the warning area. Hail and lightning may be additional hazards. “Showers should slowly ease during the evening.”