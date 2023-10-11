Cornwall is set to officially say goodbye to summer as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain.
From 9pm tomorrow (October 12), until 11.59pm on Friday, October 13, weather maps of the South West are set to be shrouded in yellow as the Met Office warn of heavy showers.
Residents should expect spray and flooding on roads, which could increase journey times, bus and train services may be affected, and flooding of homes and businesses could be possible.
The Met Office advise that if flooding takes place, residents should:
- Check the flood advice in your area to know when and where flooding will happen
- Charge mobile phone devices
- Park your car outside the flood zone
- Prepare a flood kit to help you cope in the event of flooding to your home and business
- Store valuables up high, including electrical devices, important documents and furniture
- Turn off gas water and electricity supplies