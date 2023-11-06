Cornwall's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm November 6 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate to Mitchell carriageway closure and convoy working for road markings, diversion via A39, A392, A3058 and A3076.
• A30, from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Hayle Bypass carriageway closure for surveys, diversion via B3301 through Hayle.
• A30, from 9pm November 8 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Redruth to Tolvaddon lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 8pm November 9 to 6am November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell to Highgate carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via A3076, A3058, A392 and A39.
• A30, from 7pm November 13 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell two-way slip road traffic signals for Cornwall Council works.
• A38, from 8.30pm November 13 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dobwalls to Turfdown carriageway closed for routine maintenance. Diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road.
• A30, from 7pm November 17 to 6am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A38, from 9.30am to 4pm on November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Pill exit slip road, Saltash, traffic lights for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A38, from 7pm November 20 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Two Waters Foot - multiway signals for carriageway reconstruction/renewals.
• A38, from 7pm November 20 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm November 20 to 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Victoria to Innis Downs - lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell to Highgate carriageway closure and convoy working for road markings, diversion via A3076, A3058, A392 and A39.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.