Cornwall's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 9pm December 2 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Island Shop to Trerulefoot - Convoy Working for White Lining/Road Markings.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A38, from 5am to 9am on December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel to Saltash Tunnel mobile lane closure for Tamar Bridge Authority signing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.