Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene ratingA Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday 4th August 2022 9:49 am
Eastern Paradise, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Beach Road, Carlyon Bay, St Austell, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on July 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,547 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,274 (82%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.