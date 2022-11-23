Cornwall restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 9:58 am
Newquay Waffle Stop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 46 - 48 Fore Street, Newquay, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on November 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,576 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,278 (81%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.