Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,087 people in hospital with Covid as of September 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 22% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 10 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 22.