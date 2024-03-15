Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 10 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,669 people in hospital with Covid as of March 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 46% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 8.