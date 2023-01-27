Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for nine coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 25 was in line with the same day the previous week.
There were 36 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 5,632 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 40%.
The figures also show that six new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 23. This was down from seven in the previous seven days.