Cornwall Partnership Trust cares for 19 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 9 was up from eight on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 remained unchanged compared to four weeks ago.
Across England there were 8,624 people in hospital with Covid as of August 9, with 233 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 37% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 12%.
The figures also show that 20 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 7. This was up from 13 in the previous seven days.