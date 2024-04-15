JUST as we all thought that the wet and windy weather had gone away for the year, the Met Office has issued yet another yellow weather warning for areas of Cornwall today (April 15).
Its not quite time to get out the BBQ and sun loungers just yet as last weekends weather may have suggested, as the weather warning of strong winds is in place until 10pm tonight.
The Met Office has said that the strong winds may cause some disruption throughout today.
Delays are likely and short term power loss make occur.
Costal routes might be affected by spray and large waves and public transport might take longer than normal.