Cornwall Council is planning to transfer five historic places into the care of an independent charity that protects Cornish heritage sites.
Cornwall Heritage Trust will take responsibility for East Pentire Head, Newquay; Warbstow Bury hillfort near Launceston, one of Cornwall’s largest and best preserved hillforts; Minions Heritage Centre, on the south-east fringe of Bodmin Moor; the Prince of Wales Engine House, built in 1870 to serve the adjacent quarry near Tintagel; and Castle an Dinas in West Penwith, an Iron Age hillfort with complete with an 18th century folly known as Rogers Tower. The transfers are set to take place over the next 12 months.
Founded in 1985, Cornwall Heritage Trust protects some of Cornwall’s most important historic sites from Caer Bran in the far west to Dupath Well in the east.
Its chief executive, Cathy Woolcock, said: “Our charity has been protecting historic landscapes and monuments across Cornwall for the last 40 years. We have a strong track record of giving these special places the archaeological and land management expertise they need, and have helped save a number from the Heritage at Risk Register. We look forward to hopefully welcoming these ‘new’ sites into our care soon.”
Cornwall Council environment manager Jon Mitchell added: "We're delighted Cornwall Heritage Trust has agreed to take on these sites so they can be preserved for future generations. "Cornwall Council recognises that assets and services are better managed and delivered at a local or specialist level. The trust has expertise and experience managing heritage assets and will be able to apply for different funding streams that the Council would not be eligible for.
“These transfers will help safeguard these assets and ensure they are given the specialist care required."
To find out more about Cornwall Heritage Trust, visit www.cornwallheritagetrust.org