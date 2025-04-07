Cornwall Heritage Trust CEO, Cathy Woolcock, said: “Seeing the photos come in for this annual competition is always such a joy. It’s a real insight into the places our community values, and it’s so exciting for our historic sites to be this year’s focus. This is a great opportunity for people to get outside and discover everything from windswept hillforts and ancient standing stones to a medieval dovecote tucked between suburban houses. We hope you enjoy exploring and can’t wait to see your entries.”