A SMALL but passionate independent charity dedicated to preserving some of Cornwall’s most treasured historic sites is marking a major milestone in a creative way.
To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the Cornwall Heritage Trust has launched a photography competition, inviting people of all ages to capture the beauty, character and spirit of the places it cares for.
Whether it’s a sweeping landscape, a hidden detail or a favourite spot rich in history, the Trust is encouraging entrants to share what makes these locations special to them.
A hosting of exciting prizes will be awarded to winners and runners-up, making it a perfect opportunity for photography enthusiasts and history lovers alike to get involved.
Cornwall Heritage Trust cares for 16 historic sites across Cornwall, from Caer Bran – a multi-period hilltop site – in the far west to Dupath Well – the largest and most impressive well house in Cornwall – in the east. They cover a broad spectrum of history too, from Neolithic remains such as Tregiffian Burial Chamber, near Penzance, to the 19th-century Treffry Viaduct, near Luxulyan. All of these sites are free to visit for everyone all year round.
Cornwall Heritage Trust CEO, Cathy Woolcock, said: “Seeing the photos come in for this annual competition is always such a joy. It’s a real insight into the places our community values, and it’s so exciting for our historic sites to be this year’s focus. This is a great opportunity for people to get outside and discover everything from windswept hillforts and ancient standing stones to a medieval dovecote tucked between suburban houses. We hope you enjoy exploring and can’t wait to see your entries.”
The competition is free to enter and 12 winners will be selected to feature in the charity’s official 2026 calendar. Each winner will also receive a calendar as a prize.
In addition, there will be prizes for the top three winners:
1st Prize – £50; 2nd Prize – A bottle of Camel Valley ‘Cornwall’ Brut Sparkling Wine; 3rd Prize – Cornwall Heritage Trust 2 Adult Family Membership
The closing date for entries is Monday, July 7, 2025.
Phil Pascoe, regional owner experience manager for Cornish Cottage Holidays, added: “We are extremely proud to be supporting Cornwall Heritage Trust’s annual photography contest this year. The competition always provides a unique perspective of Cornwall from aspiring photographers and professionals alike, giving individuals the opportunity to showcase their superb skills.
“The work Cornwall Heritage Trust does is so important in ensuring the future of some of Cornwall’s most iconic and historic sites, and this means so much to our local team to make sure these sites live on for future generations to enjoy and learn about.”
The competition is part of the charity’s 40th anniversary. Taking place from April 2025 – March 2026, this milestone is set to be marked with a wealth of events, initiatives and campaigns to celebrate the successes of the last four decades, raise awareness about the continued importance of the charity’s work and ensure that it can keep growing for the next 40 years and many more to come.
Full details of the competition can be found at: www.cornwallheritagetrust.org/photographycompetition