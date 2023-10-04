Cornwall Heritage Trust is looking to recognise an unsung heritage champion at its annual awards and is inviting nominations from the general public.
The independent Cornish charity says it is looking for someone who has made a significant contribution to Cornwall’s heritage in a voluntary capacity and that it wants to hear from as many people as possible.
The trust protects 14 sites across Cornwall including Caer Bran, Carn Euny, Sancreed Beacon and Tregiffian Burial Chamber near Penzance, Castle an Dinas in St Column Major, Dupath Well near Callington, The Hurler Stone Circles on Bodmin Moor, Lammana Chapel near Looe, King Doniert’s Stone near St Cleer, St Breock Downs Monolith near Rosenannon, St Cleer's Well, Trethevy Quoit near Darite, Trevanion Culverhouse and Trevanion Culverhouse near Wadebridge and Treffry Viaduct near St Austell.
The awards, which are set to take place this November at Scorrier House, are sponsored by Coodes Solicitors, a leading Cornish-based law firm which has been providing legal solutions to business and personal challenges since 1747.
Last year’s Heritage Champion winner was Cornish writer, blogger and podcaster Elizabeth Dale for her work with the “Cornish Bird” blog. The “Cornish Bird” shines a light on Cornwall’s hidden places and untold stories, and has over 8,500 Twitter followers.
Previous individual award winners also include Will Coleman, for his involvement in projects such as the Man Engine and Golden Tree Productions; Cheryl Straffon, for her work with CASPN, FOCAS and the Penwith Landscape Partnership Project; Carole Vivian, for establishing and organising the Cornwall Association of Local Historians (CALH); and Captain George Hogg, for his involvement with the National Maritime Museum Cornwall and the Bartlett Library.
Nominations can be submitted by all members of the public and should be supported by letters from people with first-hand knowledge of the nominee who can endorse their contribution or supply additional information.
The closing date for nominations is Friday, October 6 2023.
Nominations can be submitted here https://www.cornwallheritagetrust.org/about-us/heritage-champions/make-a-nomination/