Previous individual award winners also include Will Coleman, for his involvement in projects such as the Man Engine and Golden Tree Productions; Cheryl Straffon, for her work with CASPN, FOCAS and the Penwith Landscape Partnership Project; Carole Vivian, for establishing and organising the Cornwall Association of Local Historians (CALH); and Captain George Hogg, for his involvement with the National Maritime Museum Cornwall and the Bartlett Library.