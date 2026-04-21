ALL six of Cornwall’s MP have now urged Cornwall Council to reconsider plans to reintroduce glyphosate-based weedkiller on roadsides and kerbs, warning of environmental risks, limited consultation time and a lack of transparency over the decision-making process.
Fresh from Liberal Democrat MPs Andrew George and Ben Maguire raising their concerns, Labour’s Anna Gelderd, Jayne Kirkham, Noah Law and Perran Moon have sent a joint letter to council leader Leigh Frost and transport portfolio holder Dan Rogerson, saying the way the policy is being rolled out risks leaving town and parish councils unable to make properly informed decisions.
They argue councils have been given “a very limited period” to opt out of the scheme, with a default position of automatic inclusion.
“This timeframe makes it difficult for councils to properly consider environmental impacts, assess alternative options, or fully understand the financial implications of opting out,” the MPs say in their letter.
“This is further complicated by the fact that notifications were issued after many local budgets had already been agreed, limiting the ability to plan or make informed decisions.”
Concerns are also raised over the environmental impact of resuming glyphosate use across Cornwall’s public realm.
“Repeated application to roadsides and kerbs raises questions about cumulative effects on soil health, biodiversity, watercourses and pollinators,” the letter states.
The MPs say many residents feel the approach is “inconsistent with Cornwall Council’s declaration of an environmental and ecological emergency”.
A key criticism focuses on what the MPs describe as a lack of publicly available evidence behind the proposal.
“It would be helpful to understand what alternative weed management methods have been considered or trialled over the past year, such as mechanical, manual, thermal or combined approaches,” they write.
They also call for clarity on “what data, costings, performance assessments and environmental evaluations informed the final decision.”
“Greater transparency would support local councils and residents in understanding how this conclusion was reached,” the MPs add.
The intervention comes amid mounting public opposition. More than 13,000 people have signed petitions against the move, while dozens of organisations – including town and parish councils, Cornwall Wildlife Trust and Cornwall Climate Action Network – have written to the authority urging a rethink.
More than 200 healthcare workers, including over 70 doctors, have also added their names to the growing dissent.
In a letter presented to Cllr Frost on Monday. Dr Robert Cook, a GP at Bodriggey Health Centre in Hayle, and physiotherapist Paula Bright of Brightside Physio in Perranporth, warns of “growing scientific evidence highlighting the health risks associated with glyphosate and the adjuvants combined with it”.
It states: “We are especially concerned as the planned application of weedkiller is on the urban highway network, including close to schools and healthcare settings. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified glyphosate as ‘probably carcinogenic to humans’ (Group 2A) in 2015.”
The healthcare professionals also warn of potential contamination risks, saying runoff into drains and waterways could “risk contaminating bathing waters”.
“We implore Cornwall Council to prioritise the safety of our community by refraining from its use on urban highways,” the letter concludes.
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