THE day our Cornish patron saint, St Piran, is celebrated is rapidly approaching and towns and villages across the county have confirmed there will be plenty for all to do as part of the day’s celebrations:
Bodmin
St Piran celebrations will take place on Wednesday, March 5, starting at The Old Library at 11.00am.
Hundreds of children from local primary schools will parade down Fore Street with adults lining the route. When the procession arrives at Mount Folly there will be speeches from dignitaries followed by the traditional children’s dances.
Bude
The local community are invited to join in the St Piran’s Day celebrations on Wednesday, March 5 (2pm) at the Elizabeth Mast on Summerleaze Downs.
The event will feature the raising of a large St Piran’s flag, alongside local school children. The occasion will include rousing renditions of classic Cornish songs, creating a fantastic atmosphere, and there will be a short speech in Cornish.
Camelford
There’s a number of activities for all the family as part of celebrations for St Piran’s Day on Wednesday, March 5.
At Camelford Library and Bookstart Bear, there will be a gardening club, a Cornish language session and a ‘bring a project’ session.
Meanwhile, at the Camelford Conservative Club, an evening of events begins at 6pm with a Cornish bingo, replete with Cornish themed prizes on offer for the winners. This will be followed by music from Callum Flew and a Trelawny Shout.
Falmouth
The Falmouth St Piran’s Day Parade is an event specifically aimed at local primary school children, many of whom are coming to dance and take part on Wednesday, March 5.
The day starts with Cornish music on The Moor at 9.30am. 10am the dance sets off The Moor along Webber Street, on to Prince of Wales Pier and then Market Street before walking along to King Charles Church.
At around 10.40am on arrival people will go straight into the church where they will be directed down the 1st aisle and along the front up the 3rd aisle to collect refreshments.
At 11am is The Story of St Piran, followed by Poetry prize giving and winners of each class reading their poem. 11.40am will see the Singing of Trelawny.
Helston
The town of Helston is set to come alive in celebration of Cornwall’s patron saint with their St Piran’s Day Lantern Parade on Saturday, March 8.
This family friendly event promises an evening of light, music, and community spirit at Helston Boating Lake and Coronation Park. The festivities will begin at 5pm with live music.
At 6.30pm, the Lantern Parade will illuminate the night, as participants of all ages showcase their handcrafted lanterns and see the impressive lanterns created by City of Lights in a stunning procession,
Local schools, community groups, and individuals have been working hard to create beautiful lanterns that will brighten the streets of Helston, making for a magical and memorable evening. Visit the Helston Town Council or Truro City of Lights Facebook page for more information or to join a lantern workshop.
This event was created and supported by South Kerrier Alliance CIC, Museum of Cornish Life, Helston CIC and Trevow CIC.
Launceston
With St Piran’s Day fast approaching, school children in the area have begun to practise their songs and Cornish dances in order to participate in this year’s Launceston Children’s Parade.
2019 saw the first Launceston Children’s Parade and the event has grown year on year. This year, 400 pupils from 14 local schools, will be joined by residents from Bowden Derra, who are noted for cleverly being able to sign the words of the songs.
The mayor of Launceston, councillors and invited dignitaries will follow standard bearer Isabelle Gribble who leads the parade. Spectators in the town square will be alerted of the parade’s approach by piper Keith Sutherland who is now a regular feature of the event.
This year’s parade takes place on Wednesday, March 5 at 10am; starting from the castle entrance, the throng parades up to the town square. Promoted and organised by Launceston Town Council, all visitors and residents are encouraged to come along to the town square to watch, but also to join in the singing.
The dances include Mr Martin’s Reel as well as the Lanson Dance which was first performed in 2022 for Prince Charles and Camila, now King Charles and Queen Camilla.
The parade is the culmination of the Town Council working closely with local schools and organisations to ensure, not only providing a fun day to remember, but also promoting the sense and importance of Cornish heritage.
Liskeard
Celebrate the start of Sterts’ 2025 season in their brand-new Barn Theatre with The Art of Troyl on St. Piran’s Day on Wednesday, March 5 at 7pm.
Join Jackson’s Claret, the new champions of Cornish music, for an unforgettable night of tunes, stories, and dancing. From called dances led by the legendary Tros an Treys dancers to the joy of Nos Lowen, experience Cornish tradition reimagined for the 21st century.
Lostwithiel
Lostwithiel Concert Series, Lowender and Endelienta Arts present a St. Piran’s Special Concert on Thursday, March 6.
This is the debut concert of a new Cornish Language vocal harmony group, Hireth, which brings together vocalist Millie Young, multi-instrumentalist Daniel Woodfield, composer Matthew Thomason and songwriter Anna Anise.
Join in a night of Kernewek songs from contemporary folk and acoustic acts, including Hireth, with support from the ethereal sounds of Elizabeth Freeborn and a special acoustic set by Martha Woods.
Newquay
NEWQUAY is staging its annual festivities for St Piran’s Day to show its Cornish pride.
The St Piran’s Day parade, the centrepiece of the festival, will depart Beachfield Avenue on Wednesday, March 5 at 4pm.
A children’s Ceilidh supported by Oll an Gwella and U3A Dancers will be held at St Micheal’s Church at 4.30pm.
A Cornish quiz will be staged at the Central Inn at 7pm and the Trelawney Shout will be held at the venue at 9pm, which will be led by Oll an Gwella.
A Trelawney Shout will also be held at 9pm at Newquay Rowing Club, which will be led by the Newquay Rowing Club Singers.
Newquay Rowing Club Singers will perform at The Cornishman in Crantock on Saturday, March 8 at 8pm.
Penryn
People can celebrate St Piran’s Day with traditional Cornish food, dancing and music at Falmouth University’s Penryn campus on Friday, March 7 (4.30pm to 7pm).
Musicians, academics and storytellers will help those attending to bring the traditional, yet evolving story of St Piran, followed by a Nos Lowen and refreshments.
Festivities will open with an interactive workshop on the importance of storytelling in Cornish culture, exploring how the story of St Piran can be adapted to contemporary Cornish needs. This will culminate in a co-produced story of St Piran for all to enjoy.
Pasties and sweet treats will be available and there will be stalls hosted by community organisations who are focused on Cornish heritage and culture.
There will be live music and dancing to Cornish tunes at a Nos Lowen led by the TANEK dance band
Penzance
This year marks the 20th anniversary of St Piran in Penwith organising Penzance’s St Piran's celebrations, with the help of £3,000 funding from Penzance Council.
On St Piran’s Day, 500 schoolchildren from 16 schools will gather at the top of Causewayhead, setting off at 10.15am to dance the St Piran Furry through Queen Square and Parade Street to Morrab Gardens.
Following a rousing rendition of ‘Trelawny’, the procession will continue in the company of the mayor and the town crier, wending its way up Morrab Road to St John’s Hall where the schoolchildren will all be given a well-earned saffron bun. Road closures will be in place from 10am until noon.
At the Yacht Inn, there is a St Piran’s Day dance and shout with Pensans Morris from 7pm. The Cornwall-wide Trelawny Shout will be heard, a mass singing of the national anthem takes place at 9pm which will be followed by more tunes and merriment.
Portscatho
The community can come and celebrate St. Piran’s Day at The Plume of Feathers, Portscatho on Tuesday, March 5.
Du Hag Owr will be performing shanties starting at 7:30pm, and we invite everyone to join in for the traditional Trelawny shout at 9pm. Indulge in Cornish pasties and enjoy some delicious Cornish ales throughout the evening.
Truro
Truro Old Cornwall Society and Truro City Council are counting down the days to the annual St Piran’s Parade on Wednesday, March 5.
Participants will muster at Lemon Quay from 12.30pm with the parade starting at 1pm, making its way through the city centre to arrive at High Cross for speeches and a rousing rendition of Trelawny. The event will end at 2pm.
A shop window dressing competition will be judged on the morning of March 5 by deputy mayor Cllr Sam Rabey and town crier Lionel Knight. The winners will be announced at High Cross at 1.30pm and given a trophy to display for the year.
The City of Truro Steam Roller, which rolled many of the city’s thoroughfares, will be available to view all day on Lemon Quay.