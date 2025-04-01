FROM budget concerns to not compromising on vendors, a couple who tied the knot in Cornwall last year have spoken out about why they chose to get married on a Monday.
With wedding season around the corner, couples are gearing up for the big day. Yet in 2025, only 14 per cent of couples say they specifically want a Saturday for their wedding, with one in three Gen Z couples choosing a weekday wedding, according to a new Bridebook survey.
On their decision to get married at Trevenna, St Neot, on Monday, October 7, Georgia and Josh explained: “We chose a Monday for several reasons, primarily budget and availability. We both wanted to get married within the same year as our engagement, so a peak spring Saturday wedding was unlikely to be available—or affordable—at our venue or with other suppliers. It would have also meant either a short five-month planning period or a long 18-month wait. We also noticed that booking a gorgeous venue midweek saved us around 30% compared to a peak weekend date.
“Trevenna offered roughly a 30 per cent saving compared to a Saturday wedding in July, which was a big factor in our decision to have a Monday wedding in October. Our photographer gave us a 10 per cent discount, and our DJ offered a similar reduction. However, many suppliers didn’t offer discounts, which is understandable since they’re providing the same service regardless of the day. That said, by booking a midweek wedding, we were filling a gap that would otherwise be empty — so it was a win-win!”
“I’d say we were really lucky — our guests brought the vibe regardless! At first, I was a little worried about the atmosphere and whether it would throw guests off, like a Monday bank holiday might. But as I mentioned before, you can’t force anyone to have fun anyway — it’s up to them! Our DJ, Tom Barker, even said it was the best vibe he’d seen in a long time, rivalling even Saturday weddings.”
“That said, there was always the risk that some guests wouldn’t be able to come — teachers, parents with school-aged kids, or those with limited annual leave. It’s definitely something to consider depending on who your guests are! Close family booked a couple of days off to fully enjoy the occasion, while some guests still went to work the next day. But ultimately, you can’t control people’s commitments or choices, whether it’s a Saturday or a Monday wedding.”
Founder and CEO of Bridebook, Hamish Shephard, added: “Gen Z’s influence is redefining the wedding landscape. Due to influences like the normalisation of ‘working from home’, they’re less tied to traditional schedules and more focused on creating celebrations that reflect their values, from sustainability to cost-effectiveness. While Saturday weddings remain popular, the rise in weekday ceremonies signals a broader shift in how we perceive the working week and the role of flexibility in planning.”
For more information about Bridebook’s 2025 UK Wedding Report visit: bridebook.com/uk/article/bridebook-uk-wedding-report-13-key-wedding-trends-for-2025-and-beyond