The Government has released new plans to manage the number of holiday lets in towns and villages across England and residents are being encouraged to provide their feedback.
Cornwall Council leader, Cllr Linda Taylor, praised the measured as "sensible" and a positive step towards addressing local housing challenges.
The proposals include the introduction of planning permission for new short-term lets, and a registration scheme to gain insight into the impact of these lets on communities.
Cllr Linda Taylor welcomed the Government's efforts to tackle the housing crisis and urged people to participate in the consultations.
More information and the opportunity to have your day can be found on the Department for Levelling up, Communities and Housing and the Department for Culture Media and Sport websites.