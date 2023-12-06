Speaking at a meeting of the council’s customer and support services overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday, December 5, Independent councillor German said: “The Cabinet member told us that the overspend was going to be £8 million. We find out on September 30 that the actual overspend is £14.9 million and now the Cabinet member tells us in his report today that the overspend is £16 million. It seems to be spiralling out of control. How have we got ourselves in a position where the overspend has gone from a huge £8 million to a humongous £16 million without that being forecast?”