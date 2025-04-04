CORNWALL Council have confirmed they will close a section of the A390 for two nights as part of planned highways maintenance work.
The stretch of road between Callington and Liskeard will be closed on Thursday, April 10 and Friday, April 11, while carriageway repair work is carried out between Liskeard and Merrymeet.
The work will take place between the hours of 7pm and 6am. Outside of these times, the road will be open as normal.
A council spokesperson said: “We need to implement these measures to give our teams a safe working zone and protect road users while the work is carried out
“We know that noise associated with night-time working can cause disruption to residents and we understand this can be frustrating. Please be assured we aim to complete the noisiest operations as early as possible and will try to minimise any impact should the works overrun due to unforeseen circumstances.
“We will have marshals on site to support residents and businesses needing local access. All traffic will need to follow the diversions in place.”
Signs will be placed at major junctions prior to the closure on the key routes to take non-through traffic away from the closure and keep traffic disruption to a minimum.