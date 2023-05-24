A question was asked if the resolution to advertise for a male-only vicar could be rescinded. The meeting was told it could if the majority of the PCC agreed to it. Members of the public heard that only one person responded to a previous advert for the job and he was not qualified for the post. The PCC was asked if it could be re-advertised to include women. Through legal process, the previous resolution could be rewritten, which members were told could take a number of weeks.