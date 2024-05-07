CORNWALL Council has announced that low-income households could benefit from £4.5-million of extra financial support to help them with the cost of living.
Cornwall Council has secured the funds through the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Household Support Fund (HSF).
They have announced that the fund will primarily be used to provide one-off cash payments. Payments will be made to:
- £80 to pensioners in receipt of Pension Credit.
- £80 to adults assessed as requiring domiciliary care and receiving a financial contribution to the cost of the care from Cornwall Council.
- £80 per child for families receiving Council Tax Support on June 3, 2024.
- £80 per child for families living in emergency accommodation on June 3, 2024. The placement into emergency accommodation must have been made by Cornwall Council's Housing Options service
The payments will be made automatically by the end of June. Anyone who is eligible for Council Tax Support but does not yet receive it must claim by May 31 in order to receive the £80 Household Support Fund payment.
The remaining balance from the £4.5-million pot will be used by the council and partner organisations such as Citizens Advice Cornwall, Disability Cornwall, Cornwall Carers Service and Community Energy Plus to help support those most in need.
Cllr Dr Andy Virr, portfolio holder for adults and public health, said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to have a huge impact on many families across Cornwall so it is good to see we have again secured this significant funding to help as many as possible.
“I hope it will go some way to ensure pensioners and parents in particular can pay their bills and put food on the table for their families.
“As before, the money will also allow the council and its partners to continue working hard to identify and help those most in need in Cornwall.”
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, portfolio holder for children and families, added: “Previous rounds of HSF funding have provided a much-needed boost to many families on low incomes so I am pleased we have secured an equivalent amount for the next six months.
“To ensure the money reaches those most in need, we have changed the eligibility criteria for households with children so it is now linked to whether they receive Council Tax Support rather than benefits-related free school meals.
“Because entitlement to free school meals has been protected since 2018, parents of children who are entitled to free school meals aren’t always still on a low income. By using our Council Tax Support data, we can ensure that this round of payments are going to parents who currently have a low income and are struggling with the increased costs of running their home. By better targeting the awards, we are able to help families with children of any age, rather than just school-age children.”
Previous rounds of HSF funding have already helped thousands of struggling residents and their families. For more information visit the HSF page on the council’s website.