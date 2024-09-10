A DUCHY College alumna has taken her love for animals across the world to Madagascar.
After completing her Level 3 Animal Management course at Duchy College, Bryony teamed up with TSAP Travel for a unique gap year experience that combines her passion for animal welfare with volunteer work.
Now on the island of Nosy Be, Bryony is leading a rescue and rehoming project for stray dogs.
But Bryony’s work goes beyond just caring for the dogs.
She has also been engaging with the local community, educating them on the importance of responsible dog ownership and animal welfare, she said: “We are carrying out beach cleans with the local community and I’ve delivered English classes based around animals and animal welfare, as well as my own dog ownership talk, to encourage locals keep dogs off the streets for their benefit and for the animals.”
In just one month, Bryony’s team has successfully rehomed two puppies and provided essential care for several other dogs.
By fostering a sense of responsibility and empathy towards animals, she hopes to create a lasting positive impact on the island.
Commenting on Bryony’s success and rescue mission, study programme manager, Katie Blackstone from Duchy College Rosewarne said: “Bryony’s story is truly an inspiring example of where a course in Animal Management at Duchy College can lead pupils. This exciting project has taken her beyond borders and into a world of new possibilities, using animal husbandry, conservation and animal behavioural skills to make a meaningful global impact. We are all so proud and excited for Bryony, and can’t wait to see where her journey takes her next.”