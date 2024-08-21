Dr Schwartz is from Redruth and received her doctorate at the University of Exeter in the Cornish in Latin America. She set up the Cornish Global Migration Programme in the late-1990s, was the documentary researcher for the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site Bid and Leverhulme Research Fellow in Migration Studies at the Institute of Cornish Studies. She is the author of Mining a Shared Heritage: Mexico’s ‘Little Cornwall’ (2011), and The Cornish in Latin America: Cousin Jack and the New World (2016). She has visited various mine sites in Mexico and is a founder member of the Cornish Mexican Cultural Society.