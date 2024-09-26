FARES are set to increase on Cornwall’s bus routes - with some bundle tickets set to be scrapped and thus no longer available.
Transport for Cornwall, a partnership between the bus operators and Cornwall Council says it is ‘simplifying’ the tickets offered to passengers and has to hike the prices to offset increases in costs. The increases range from 50p to £5.
All fares offered will see an increase in price, while some bundle fares are scrapped.
The single-fare scheme which offers a flat-fare of up to £2 for a single journey or a £4 return ticket, and is part of a national scheme is unaffected by the changes, which cover all the bus routes offered within Cornwall on different operators.
From Sunday, September 29, the Cornwall five-day bundle, the Cornwall month ticket, the town five day bundle and the town month ticket will be axed.
The Cornwall day ticket, allowing travel across Cornwall for a day, will increase from £7 to £7.50 for adults, with a child’s fare rising from £4.50 to £5.
The Cornwall week bundle, allowing travel across Cornwall for a week, will rise in price from from £25 to £30 for adults and £15 to £20 for children.
The town day ticket, which allows travel within one town for a day, will increase from £3.50 for adults to £4, while a child’s ticket will rise 80p from £2.20 to £3.
Meanwhile a town week ticket, offering travel within a town zone for a week, will rise in price from £14 to £16 for adults and £8.80 to £12 for children.
The only fare which features no change in price is the family ticket for the Cornwall day service, which will remain at £15, while the Cornwall week bundle for families, which had cost £50 will no longer be offered.
A spokesperson for Transport for Cornwall, said: “Some bus fares in Cornwall will be increasing from Sunday September 29.
“We’ve been subsidising fares to keep them at reduced prices since we introduced our Bus Fares Pilot in April 2022, allowing passengers to save millions of pounds. But rises in operating costs mean that you will now see a small change in the price of some of our fares.
“We’ve also looked at which products are most important to you, our customers, and as a result we are simplifying the selection of tickets you can buy.
“Bus operators continue to work with Cornwall Council and Department for Transport to cap all single bus tickets at £2 until December 31, 2024 with funding from HM Government Help for Households, while under fives can still travel for free.”