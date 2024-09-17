The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, who originally nominated Minnie and will be unveiling the plaque at the ceremony in Brynmawr, said: “On every page of this fine new book I found myself asking, “Why didn’t I know that already?” A remarkable life, a formative influence on the labour movement, and the pivotal role of women within it-all just waiting to be discovered. Marking Millie Pallister’s life with a Purple Plaque is just the start of that journey.”