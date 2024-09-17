CORNWALL Airport Newquay has experienced one of its busiest summers ever.
The facility had around 160,000 passengers pass through its doors during June, July and August.
An airport spokesperson said: “From family holidays to weekend getaways, Cornwall has been buzzing with activity.
“We’re proud to say that our 100% in-house team handled approximately 66,000 suitcases, ensuring every journey was personal and seamless.
“Unlike many airports, we don’t outsource. We’re all about that local, hands-on touch.
“Alicante saw a whopping 205% increase in passengers compared to last year. It seems like everyone wanted a bit of Spanish sunshine.
“Our regular flights to London were also hugely popular, with passengers taking advantage of Eastern Airways daily flights to Gatwick and cheap flights with Ryanair to Stansted.
“We had flights to Zurich with Edelweiss, and Copenhagen with SAS, giving passengers a chance to explore new European destinations.
“Football fans jetted off to Dusseldorf with Eurowings to catch UEFA Euros 2024 matches. And for those staying closer to home, the Isles of Scilly with Skybus, and Dublin and Belfast with Aer Lingus, were top choices for quick getaways.
“We were also thrilled to welcome Aurigny Airlines this summer, opening up a brand-new route to Guernsey.
“We’ve been busy beyond the runway too. Our departure lounge got a major upgrade with 62sq metres of extra space added to our café and retail areas.
“We also refreshed our brand identity, giving Cornwall Airport Newquay a modern, vibrant feel to match the energy of the journeys we help create.
“One of our highlights of the summer was hosting an Edelweiss press trip, where we worked with top Cornish brands like the Headland Hotel, Fowey Hall, Rick Stein’s and The Nare to show Swiss journalists the best of Cornwall. We made sure they left with lasting impressions of everything Cornwall has to offer.
“Summer may be over, but the adventures don’t stop. Our Dublin flights with Aer Lingus continue until the end of October, with year-round service then switching to Ryanair.
“We’ll also continue to offer two flights a day to London Gatwick with Eastern Airways, and year-round flights to London Stansted with Ryanair.
“We’re still flying to Faro with Ryanair until November, and we’ve got year-round flights to Alicante and Malaga to keep the summer vibes going. Plus, Loganair is offering year-round service to Edinburgh and Manchester, with great connections to other parts of the world. London provides a good connection hub too.
“When the terminal upgrades are complete, we’ll be able to process 500 passengers per hour, making your travel experience smoother and faster.
“We’re also launching a brand-new website this autumn, making it even easier to plan your travels with Cornwall Airport Newquay.”