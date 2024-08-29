Debbie Henshaw, head of strategic giving from Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust, added: “It was our pleasure to host a visit from Karen and her team at Glynn Valley Crematorium. I was also delighted to be able to apply for and secure funding from the Crematorium and Memorial Group. We are so grateful to the bereaved families, and to Karen and her team, for helping the charity. To be granted £10,000 is an incredible support and takes us another massive step closer to bringing a second helicopter to serve the people in and visiting our beautiful county of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.”