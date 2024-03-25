CORNWALL Air Ambulance is giving supporters the chance to fly alongside the crew on lifesaving missions, by having their name featured on the base of their brand new AW169 helicopter.
For a gift of £100, you can become a #heli2 hero. Your name, the name of a loved one, or your community group, can play a significant part in bringing a second aircraft to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Whenever you look up and see the aircrew flying overhead, you can be proud to know that you are flying with them. The charity says every name added will help to save many more lives for years to come.
The campaign is part of their #heli2 appeal, aiming to raise £2.85m by the end of year to bring a second state-of-the-art AW169 helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Lisa Ball, Critical Care Paramedic, said: “We’re delighted that Heli Heroes is back! We want to give our wonderful supporters an opportunity to have a closer connection to the second aircraft. It’s only because of the generosity of amazing people like you that we can continue to make a lifesaving difference each and every day. Thank you!”
Become a #heli2 hero today at: cornwallairambulancetrust.org/heli2heroes