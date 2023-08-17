Today is a day where the futures of Cornwall's post-16 students receive the results that will determine their futures.
A small envelope contains the A-Level results that will shape the future for each and every young person and this year is extra important - for it is the first in several years after the coronavirus pandemic where the results are based on the traditional criteria of exams and coursework assignments as opposed to teacher assessments and mock grades.
In our live blog below, we will have the latest updates from schools and colleges across Cornwall on a day where futures are decided or changed.