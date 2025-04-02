FOUR Cornish businesses have been named as national finalists to represent the county at the VisitEngland Awards at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange on June 4.
Boscastle House, Treworgey Cottages, Polmanter Touring Park and Mylor Sailing School have all been selected from over 1,800 applications in the final three for national recognition in four categories, the B&B and Guest House of the Year, the Self Catering Accommodation of the Year, Camping, Caravanning and Holiday Park of the Year and Experience of the Year.
The national awards have been championing the best in England’s tourism industry for more than three decades and celebrate quality, innovation, best practice and exceptional customer service. They will see the finalists from 21 regional competitions recognised as Gold, Silver and Bronze winners.
VisitEngland director, Andrew Stokes, said: “England’s tourism industry has good reason to celebrate. As the finalists demonstrate, businesses across every region provide outstanding customer service along with high quality experiences while constantly innovating to find new ways to give more to visitors and the communities they serve.
“The applications to this year’s awards and the list of finalists are a testament to the range of first-class products on offer to both domestic and international visitors. I congratulate all the finalists who are already winners, and I wish them the very best of luck.”
The awards’ categories range from ‘B&B and Guest House of the Year’ and ‘Experience of the Year’ to ‘Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year’ and ‘Large and Small Visitor Attraction of the Year’. In addition to the 16 core categories, two special awards are also being presented including a ‘Travel Content Award’ and the ‘Tourism Superstar Award’.
The 2025/26 Cornwall Tourism Awards will open for entry on April 7. Entries can be posted via their website – www.cornwalltourismawards.org.uk