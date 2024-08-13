It’s a rare sight to see the Northern Lights in the UK, but so far this week Brits have been able to see them from areas across the UK.
The scientific name for the Northern Lights is the Aurora Borealis and this bright performance takes place when charged particles from the sun hit gases in the Earth's atmosphere during geomagnetic activity.
Yesterday proved to be a great night to look North as skies were illuminated across Cornwall.
Below are some captures that our readers have taken from yesterday:
(Picture: Nikki Leng)
(Picture: Caroline Crabb)
(Picture: Judith Ozzard)
(Picture: Kirsty Flower)
(Picture: Christy Dixon)