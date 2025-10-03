“Furthermore, there are too many people who are excluded currently, like the one in 10 UK adults who don’t have a photo ID, so struggle to prove who they are. To tackle these interlinked issues, we will introduce a new digital ID which will be available for free to all UK citizens and legal residents aged 16 and over but will not be mandatory to all. They will allow us to share only the information necessary for a given transaction – for example, proving you’re over 18, without the need to reveal your exact date of birth.”