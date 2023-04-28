Cllr Andrew George, former Lib Dem MP for St Ives, said “Sewage discharges to our rivers and coast have increased by 2,553% in the last five years. Meanwhile water companies have demonstrated that their priorities are bonuses for senior executives and shareholder pay-outs. They’ve displayed outrageous contempt towards our environment and public health. It’s disappointing Cornwall’s Conservative MPs have once again voted to let this continue. They expect us to congratulate them for finally waking up to this scandal, and making promises that something will be done.