A Cornish MP has broken ranks with her three fellow Labour MPs in the Duchy to say that all devolution options should be explored rather than Cornwall rigidly refusing to engage with councils in Devon.
Anna Gelderd, who represents South East Cornwall, made her comments on the same day as Cornwall Council voted overwhelmingly to support a Cornwall-only deal.
The Government has issued a white paper exploring the option of giving more self-governing powers to local authorities across the country. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has made it clear that the Labour Government will favour combined authorities with an elected mayor.
That is an option which is gaining favour over the border, with both Plymouth and Torbay councils – and Devon MPs – saying they’d be interested in combining with Cornwall. During an at times fractious debate at Lys Kernow / County Hall in Truro on Tuesday, the majority of councillors agreed to pursue a standalone deal for Cornwall and would not “countenance” getting into bed with authorities across the Tamar for a ‘Devonwall’ type agreement.
It was stated during the meeting, and on several occasions previously, that all six Cornish MPs – four Labour members and two Liberal Democrats – also favoured a Cornwall-only deal. However, Ms Gelderd broke ranks to say all devolution options should be explored. She emphasised what a number of councillors said during the debate, that South East Cornwall shares unique geography and economic ties with Devon.
She highlighted that many Cornish residents’ livelihoods and public services rely on jobs and opportunities across the Tamar. These factors, she argued, require co-operation beyond Cornwall’s borders to address the region’s challenges effectively. “I believe we must explore every option to secure the best deal for Cornwall – one that serves local residents through better services, infrastructure, and greater opportunities.” said the MP.
Ms Gelderd acknowledged the appeal of a Cornwall-only deal, which would allow Cornwall greater control over local decisions and protect its unique cultural heritage. However, she also pointed out the potential drawbacks of a Cornwall-only deal, particularly the risk of limited resources and powers to tackle major issues.
“A combined authority deal with Devon could unlock funding and powers that Cornwall might not achieve alone, which would be crucial for addressing key issues such as the Tamar Tolls, A38 safety upgrades and better cross-border healthcare,” she added. “However, this approach must respect Cornwall’s distinct identity and ensure resources are distributed fairly. Establishing safeguards from the outset is essential to protect our cultural heritage and ensure Cornwall doesn’t lose its voice.”
The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce recently found that 60 per cent of businesses which responded to a survey believe a Cornwall-only deal may not be achievable under the current devolution framework. Ms Gelderd agreed with this assessment, but also made it clear that she would not rush into any agreement without fully considering the potential impact on Cornwall’s residents.
“As your MP, my job is to fight for the best possible future for South East Cornwall,” Ms Gelderd said. “If the deal isn’t right for Cornwall, I’ll reject it. But if it has the potential to secure the funding and powers we’ve long needed, we should be ready to act. This is about standing up for Cornwall, ensuring we don’t lose out on opportunities to deliver real improvements to our services, infrastructure, and economy.”
Following yesterday’s vote at County Hall, other Labour MPs welcomed the decision. Noah Law, who represents St Austell and Newquay, said: “Cornwall Council overwhelmingly supported a cross-party motion rejecting any proposals for cross-border combined authority deals.
“Cornwall’s unique identity – cultural, economic, and geographic – must be respected. A merger with Devon risks creating a sprawling, disconnected authority that fails to reflect Cornwall’s distinct needs. Instead of empowering local communities and businesses, it could dilute our voice and blunt our ability to seize the unique opportunities before us.”
Perran Moon, MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle, said: “Yesterday’s vote at Cornwall Council was the clearest possible cross-party statement to Government that Cornwall is simply not interested in a becoming part of a Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA). It was evident that, at 95 per cent in favour of rejecting an MCA, the shrill voices from the other side of the Tamar advising Cornwall what’s best for Cornwall, served only to harden the views of councillors against an MCA.
“Calm heads and clarity of purpose are now required as we enter the ‘long game’, with a view to securing a once-in-a-lifetime arrangement on devolution for Cornwall – and Cornwall alone.”
Andrew George, Liberal Democrat MP for the St Ives constituency, attended the debate in his Cornwall councillor role and also welcomed the result. “We won’t be thanked, applauded or encouraged by our neighbours for our determination to stand up for Cornwall. That’s why it’s vitally important we all hold our nerve.”
Cornwall’s other Lib Dem MP Ben Maguire, who represents North Cornwall, added: “This is a landmark decision for Cornwall. Westminster has ignored Cornwall’s needs for too long, and this is our chance to fight for fair funding and unlock Cornwall’s vast potential.
“Devolution on a Cornwall-only footprint is the only option that truly respects our unique history, culture and national minority status. The alternative of being subsumed into a ‘Devonwall’, or wider South West region, would be a short-sighted risk that would replace Westminster with Plymouth and undermine Cornwall’s autonomy for generations to come.”
Not everyone’s happy with Cornwall’s stance though, as Mr George alluded to. Plymouth Labour MP Fred Thomas, said his grandfather – a founding member of Mebyon Kernow – would be “turning in his grave” at the prospect of Cornish people “missing out on a generational opportunity of investment”.
He said earlier this week: “I’m a Labour MP in Plymouth, I live here, but like many people in Plymouth I come from a Cornish family. My grandfather Professor Charles Thomas was a founding member of Mebyon Kernow, he created the Institute of Cornish Studies at Exeter, Bard at the Gorsedh Kernow, Deputy Lieutenant of Cornwall, awarded a CBE, fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and instrumental in the revival of the Cornish language.
“He did all of this out of his lifelong love and championing of what it means to be Cornish. He was not into politics, but he had Cornwall’s best interests at heart and he had Cornish people’s best interests at heart. I know he would be utterly devastated at the idea that Cornwall and Cornish people could miss out on a generational opportunity of investment – money – from central government.
“It’s coming to the South West, it’s coming to Devon, Plymouth will be part of that, and it should come to Cornwall. But all the new money, the house building, the job creation, the devolved powers, could make its way to Devon – including Plymouth – but stop short at the Tamar and not make its way to Cornwall.
“The choice is clear: Do you prioritise the concept of Cornish separateness, this idea of nationalism, as more important than new houses being built for Cornish people to live in and new jobs being created in Cornwall? Do you reject opportunity, growth and development for Cornish people?”
He added: “We always say we don’t get our fair share in our corner of the world, that we aren’t listened to by Government. This is the opportunity to change that and if Cornwall says ‘no thank you’ then there isn’t a leg to stand on in the future.
“And I know that by rejecting opportunity for Cornish people, I could go down to Gwithian right now and I guarantee you my grandfather would be turning in his grave. So, I urge my friends and colleagues across Cornwall to think about taking this opportunity.