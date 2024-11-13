SWIMMERS across Cornwall are set to benefit from new government reforms aimed at cleaning up local bathing waters.
Currently only swimmers are included in the definition of ‘bathers’, but that could now change to include other water sports enthusiasts like paddlers and surfers.
In the first shake up of its kind in over a decade, Defra and the Welsh Government are inviting the public, community groups, environmental groups, farmers, businesses and local authorities to share their views on modernising bathing water regulations to ensure a more flexible approach to designation and monitoring.
Bathing waters are officially designated outdoor swimming sites – of which England and Wales have over 550 – which are monitored by the Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales.
Annual ratings classify each site as ‘excellent’, ‘good’, ‘sufficient’ or ‘poor’ on the basis of water quality.
The consultation follows a crackdown on the water industry after a series of high profile cases of sewage being dumped into waterways around the region.
The proposed changes, which will benefit cold water swimmers and other water sports enthusiasts, include the removal of fixed bathing water season dates (which currently runs from May to September) from the regulations to allow for a more flexible approach to monitoring, extending the dates of the bathing season to better reflect when people use bathing waters.
Other proposals include further considering water quality and public safety when applications for new bathing waters are assessed, and ending the automatic removal of bathing water status after five consecutive years of a site being rated ‘poor’, to allow time for underperforming sites to be individually reviewed by regulators.
Welcoming this latest announcement, South East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, said: “These reforms are the first step in the right direction to get our bathing waters cleaned up.
“We are lucky to have many beautiful beaches and swimming spots that people in Cornwall, visitors from all over the country and overseas really value, and want to be able to safely use and enjoy.
“Many residents raised the issue with me during the general election and have also written to me about it since, so I am pleased that we are taking action in government where the Conservatives failed to do so.”
Currently, sites on the coast and on British rivers and lakes are only protected for the summer months and there are longstanding concerns that they are becoming polluted at other times of the year.
Water Minister Emma Hardy added: “Bathing water sites are the pride of local communities across the country, but the current system is not working for all those who use and enjoy our bathing waters.
“Reform is long overdue. That is why this government will give more people the opportunity to experience the benefits of our beautiful waters and connect with nature.”